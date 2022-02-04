Deciding on JV for semiconductor foray; aim to release product in two years: Vedanta

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta said that he is all set to decide on a joint venture (JV) partner for his semiconductor foray in India in the next few weeks, with a view to get the first product out in two years.

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta said that he is all set to decide on a joint venture (JV) partner for his semiconductor foray in India in the next few weeks, with a view to get the first product out in two years.

“Two years we should be out with our product,” he said.

Also Read:

He also says there will be no phase out of the coal business in India.

“We will never phase out coal business in India. We have not used our coal at all but for sure, we will be compliant all the norms of zero carbon. In our company, 50 percent of our power is going to be renewable power,” he added.

For more, watch the accompanying video