DCM Shriram to invest Rs 350 crore for distillery expansion as demand picks up

DCM Shriram will invest Rs 350 crore in the sugar business for distillery expansion, Vikram Shriram, vice chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “Almost Rs 350 crore invested in sugar for distillery expansion, for distillery conversion to multi-feed stock and for debottlenecking of sugar and distilleries.”

Talking about business, he said that demand has picked up across segments and stabilised in Q3. “We are seeing strong demand scenario for all our product group. However, there are strong cost pressures as energy prices are up and very volatile,” Shriram said.

On capacity addition, he said that the company is planning Rs 2,400 crore of investment in the Gujarat unit.

