In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vikas Halan, Associate Managing Director of Corporate Finance Group at Moody's Investors Services said he expects volatility in supply demand for crude to continue in 2022.

However he expects crude to trade between USD 50-70 per barrel in 2022.

