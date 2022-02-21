Crude prices to pull back if Russia-Ukraine crisis resolves: Fat Prophets

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been weighing heavy on the commodities markets with crude oil prices surging. Brent crude prices have been hovering around USD 92-93 per barrel after hitting high of USD 96 per barrel.

David Lennox of Fat Prophets in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that he expects crude prices to pull back little bit if there is political resolution of the geopolitical tensions.

However if tensions escalate, he expects crude to rally to around USD 100 per barrel.

