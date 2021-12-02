Crude prices hold above $65 per barrel; details here

Crude oil prices have come down from $85 per barrel of a high in this year itself and now it is trading at above $65 per barrel. The support in crude also comes in from the fact that there has been a decline in US inventories by a level of around 910,000 barrels. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.

Crude oil prices have come down from $85 per barrel high this year and now trading at above $65 per barrel. The support comes from the fact that there has been a decline in US inventories by a level of around 910,000 barrels.

Also, markets are anticipating that OPEC will not increase 400,000 barrels per day for the month of January, something that they have been doing for 10 months now.

