Crude oil prices will hit $40-45/bbl as clarity emerges: Probis Securities

April 13, 2020

Crude prices jumped after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producing allies finalized a historic agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, which is the single largest output cut in history.

“What we are anticipating is that the COVID-19 demand shock is about 30 percent of the supply. I don’t think we are going to see too much of a move on the upside,” said Jonathan Barratt, CIO at Probis Securities.

Speaking about the range for crude prices, he added, “I would like to see crude in the USD 40-45 per barrel range. One has to see how fluid the COVID-19 situation is because that will be the key. Also, the other key will be how the OPEC and Russia respond if the prices come under pressure. The move by everyone to cut supply has put a floor in the prices of crude oil.”

“You will have to take the view that prices will be going higher as we start to get more clarity on what is happening. So USD 40-45 per barrel is something that I think is a little bit more reasonable, probably a little bit higher but we have to certainly see how the situation develops. If we do see curves flattening then we will see the demand coming back into the market and prices will go higher,” he further noted.