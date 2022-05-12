Crude oil price surges 5% overnight after flows of Russian gas to Europe fall

Crude oil prices surged 5 percent overnight after falling almost 11 percent in the previous two sessions.

Crude oil prices surged 5 percent overnight after falling almost 11 percent in the previous two sessions. With COVID-19 cases in China on a decline, European Union still working on an embargo on Russian oil and Russia itself sanctioning 31 companies in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, a premium building is seen in crude oil prices.

It is slightly off after yesterday’s gain, but still on the higher side of the range.

