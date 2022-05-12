Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Crude oil price surges 5% overnight after flows of Russian gas to Europe fall

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

Crude oil prices surged 5 percent overnight after falling almost 11 percent in the previous two sessions.

Crude oil prices surged 5 percent overnight after falling almost 11 percent in the previous two sessions. With COVID-19 cases in China on a decline, European Union still working on an embargo on Russian oil and Russia itself sanctioning 31 companies in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, a premium building is seen in crude oil prices.
Also Read: Weak dollar, low Treasury yields push gold prices higher
It is slightly off after yesterday’s gain, but still on the higher side of the range.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More