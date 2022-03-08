0

Crude oil price retreats, price off 14-year high

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
The crude oil price has seen some profit-taking from the high because the US has not made a decision yet on the Russian oil ban and that gave a bit of a sigh of relief.

It has come nearly USD 15 from the high that was seen in the markets yesterday, March 7, but it's not over yet because the Russian Minister said that if there is a Russian oil ban then the West would face oil at USD 300 per barrel.
Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe's gas and 7 percent of global oil and petroleum products.
There have been self-sanctions by shipping companies, traders, oil companies and that have led to supply chain disruption. So it’s not going down below USD 100/bbl anytime soon; the Iran nuclear deal has derailed, the oil supply loss from Libya is an added factor, so markets will see higher highs in the days to come, but most believe that USD 100 per bbl as strong support is expected to continue.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
