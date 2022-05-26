Crude oil price firm at $114/bbl on tight supply and natural gas at 14-year high

Crude oil price is holding around USD 114 per barrel because of tight supplies, the US refineries are processing the activity at the highest since pre-pandemic, at 93 percent, and self-sanctions from many European companies, even as the European countries are still talking about that and that continues to add the premium to prices.
However, the product prices seem to be running even higher. The US natural gas price is at a 2008 high - above USD 9 per MMBtu. The markets believe that USD 10-11 per MMBtu would see as a high in this rally. The all-time high is at around USD 13 per MMBtu.
