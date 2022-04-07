0

Cotton prices hit all-time highs; associations seek import duty waiver, ban on cotton MCX trading

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Cotton prices have hit all-time highs in the Indian market. In 2021 the prices had risen by 45 percent and in the current year they are up by around 25 percent. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Atul Ganatra, President of Cotton Association of India (CAI) said, the entire textile value chain is suffering due to higher cotton prices.

He said, spinning mill associations and garment associations have demanded the government to halt trading of cotton on MCX, introduce stock limits and waive off 11 percent import duty.
