    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities News

    Cotton prices at one-year low as demand hit by recession fears

    videos | IST

    Cotton prices at one-year low as demand hit by recession fears

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18 spoke to William Bettendorf of the Cotton Council International; Marc Lewkowitz, President & CEO of Supima Cotton and Prabhu Dhamodharan, Head of Tex-Preneurs Federation discuss what is in store for the sector going forward.

    Economic slowdown and aggressive rate hikes amidst recession fears have hit demand for textiles, given its discretionary nature. This in turn has cotton millers needing less cotton which, in addition to prolonged lockdowns in China, has created a demand issue.
    An ever-rising supply in the face of this waning demand has pushed prices to a one-year low for this month. Moreover, fears of continuing inflation in Europe and the United Kingdom has the sector worried that the demand picture will remain muted.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to William Bettendorf of the Cotton Council International; Marc Lewkowitz, President & CEO of Supima Cotton; and Prabhu Dhamodharan, Head of Tex-Preneurs Federation discuss what is in store for the sector going forward.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng