Cotton hits all-time high in India at Rs 43,240/bale, check details

Cotton prices, in the Indian market, have hit all-time highs. The global prices are trading at a 10-year highs.

This comes in on the back of poor crop outlook not just in India but in US as well and there is strong demand globally especially coming in from China supporting prices. It also has to do with the higher input cost, fertilizer availability and cost has been higher and then the markets also are looking at lower yield as a concern.

Strong demand continues from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Brazil as well.

