Updated : June 14, 2021 13:33:47 IST

Cotton futures in the Indian market started in 2013, and currently the prices are highest since then. Spot markets are also reacting to that. The cotton prices in Gujarat are at a two-decade high, at an all-time high in Warangal, and at an 8-year high in the global markets.

According to USDA report, China’s import has been at a 7-year high, and it imports nearly 15 percent of the total requirement from India. There has also been increase in buying from the domestic cotton mills.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets more details on the cotton prices.