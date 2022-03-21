Cotton demand strong; spinning mills at loss: Cotton Association of India

Atul Ganatra, president of Cotton Association of India, on Monday, said that demand in local mills is good and new spinning mills are coming up.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Demand is good but the profit that spinning mills were earnings has been reduced and now they will be at par or there will be a loss to the spinning mills at a high rate of cotton.”
“Due to high rate of cotton, sowing likely to increase 15-20 percent in the season,” said Ganatra.
