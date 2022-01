Copper prices surging: After posting a strong 26 percent gain in 2021 which came on top of 25 percent rise in the preceding year, copper prices continue to rise as a host of factors fuel the demand. Manisha Gupta has more details.

Copper prices has seen a run-up and it is trading at three-month highs. There is a strong demand forecast for this year. The low investment and the environmental scenario are some of the reasons that have continued to support copper prices.

Copper prices saw 26 percent of gains in 2021, and this is over and above 25 percent of gains in 2020.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.