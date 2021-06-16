Copper prices may dip 10-15% if China takes physical action, says Fat Prophets’ David Lennox

VIDEOS

David Lennox, an analyst at Fat Prophets, on Wednesday, said the copper prices could dip further 10-15 percent if China does take physical action.

Copper prices have declined by nearly 5.5 percent in the past three trading sessions. The prices had seen an all-time high of $10,800/tonne and saw a low below $9,700/tonne yesterday (June 15). So, it is a 10-12 percent decline from the all-time highs.

The announcement from China to release state reserves of copper, aluminium, and zinc to end users every month, is also putting pressure on copper prices, which is trading at 7-week lows in the Asian markets.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lennox said, “At this stage, it’s difficult to determine what their (China) strategic holding is and how much they want to release. Just with the talk of them doing that we have seen the copper prices come off relatively heavily given that we have seen a strong price rise over the course of the last few months."

"So just the talk might be sufficient, but if they start to take some physical action then could see copper price shedding another 10-15 percent depending on how much they wish to release and if they have got the capability behind them to do that.”

“We certainly think China would come out and say something without some capacity to follow that verbal announcement with actions, he said.

