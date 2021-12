Copper has seen some support. While it is still trading at multi-week lows, an all-time high of around USD 4.7 was witnessed. It has also seen a low of USD 3.8 as well and currently is holding somewhere around USD 4.2-4.3 levels.

Almost everything in metals seems to be trading in positive territory, be it ferrous metals like steel or iron ore or be it non-ferrous metals like copper, zinc and nickel.

