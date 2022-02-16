Copper, aluminium, nickel jump as metals rebound

Most of the commodities saw a rebound and non-ferrous metals clearly are standing tall in Asian trade. Copper, aluminium, nickel, are the metals that have seen strong gains come back into the market.

Also, China on Tuesday injected some more liquidity into the markets and that seems to be supporting many of these metal prices as well.

Also because of the geopolitical de-escalation, there was some profit-taking in the Europe session and New York session as but the fundamentals have been strong for many of these metals and that seems to be coming back on fore again.

