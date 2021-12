In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities & Currency Research at Nirmal Bang Commodities said that while the short term looks positive for metals, 2022 is likely to see strong supply push whereas demand is likely to remain sluggish.

Metals prices have seen a slight uptick in trade on back of decline in US dollar and dip in inventories.

However he remains bullish on nickel and aluminium going into next year.

