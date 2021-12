Silver has seen its worst yearly performance since 2014. Silver prices are down by 16 percent in 2021.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chirag Sheth, Senior Research Consultant at Metals Focus said that he is bullish on silver in the short term as the prices are oversold but remains bearish in the long term.

