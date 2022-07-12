Commodity crash: Experts discuss outlook for metals

The prices of steel, aluminum, zinc and other metals have hit multi-month lows as the commodity sell-off continued. Precious metals are not spared either with gold hitting a 9-month low and silver hitting a 24-month low.

Precious metals are not spared either, with gold hitting a 9-month low and silver hitting a 24-month low.

The dollar index has also hit a fresh 20-year high. Recession fears and weakening demand in China on the back of fresh COVID curbs are prompting fears about a drop in demand for metals.

To discuss the road ahead for metals, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia; Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxobank; and Jonathan Barratt, CIO at Probis Securities.

