Commodity Corner: Gold should remain strong for 3-4 months, says Metals Focus's Sheth

Precious metals is in focus, as it didn’t do well in 2021, but the markets believe that with the rates movement, and the tapering, and the inflation concerns, gold, and silver, perhaps could be back on the map. In the current year, there was a decline of 4 percent in gold and a 13percent of weakness in silver. Chirag Sheth, Senior Research Consultant at Metals Focus discusses with CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta outlook for precious metals in 2022.

Precious metals are in focus, as they didn’t do well in 2021, but the markets believe that with the rates movement, and the tapering, and the inflation concerns, gold, and silver, perhaps could be back on the map. In the current year, there was a decline of 4 percent in gold and 13 percent of weakness in silver.

Chirag Sheth, Senior Research Consultant at Metals Focus discusses with CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta outlook for precious metals in 2022.

On gold prices, Sheth said, “We believe that in the near term, probably over the next three to four months and gold prices should remain strong, we could again see prices moving up to $1,900.”

He added, “We have been saying that probably this could be the end of the bull run that we see in gold and prices should start softening over the next couple of years or so.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...