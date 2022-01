Global cotton prices have hit a four-week high. The cotton rally started in April 2020 and has seen an upside rally continue till date. The global markets are trading at four-week highs, and the Indian markets are holding above Rs 36,000 and which is very close to its all-time highs.

Global cotton prices have hit a four-week high. The cotton rally started in April 2020 and has seen an upside rally continue till date. The global markets are trading at four-week highs, and the Indian markets are holding above Rs 36,000 and which is very close to its all-time highs.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.