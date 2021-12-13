Commodity Corner: Copper prices 12% off from 2021 high; details here

This year is done and it has been very volatile, especially for copper prices and they were at an all-time high this year. Today is a good day because there has been a decline in the US dollar, but the prices are off 12 percent from their highs this year.

We did see copper prices at an all-time high at $10,747 per tonne, currently trading at $,9600 for the year, it is still 23 percent on the higher side.

The availability is pretty much on the higher side. Production for the next year is expected to be 3.9 percent higher which is going to be the highest in eight years. Consumption at 2.4 percent up is going to be lagging the kind of supply that you might be looking at next year.

