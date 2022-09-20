    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Commodity Champions: The future of food processing, experts weigh in

    Commodity Champions: The future of food processing, experts weigh in

    IST (Published)
    Hemant Malik, CEO-Food Division of ITC, Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO of Adani Wilmar, Swati Dalal, MD and GM of Abbott Nutrition, Prakash MG, MD-Indian Sub-Continent of IFF and Prashant Peres, MD-India and South Asia at Kellogg’s India discussed the challenges and opportunities for the food processing industry.

    The latest episode of CNBC-TV18’s special show, Commodity Champions, talks about the food processing industry which has seen a lot of growth in the last couple of years — private investments, government push by way of production-linked incentives (PLIs) and through subsidies for infrastructure, etc.
    Hemant Malik, CEO-Food Division of ITC; Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO of Adani Wilmar; Swati Dalal, MD and GM of Abbott Nutrition; Prakash MG, MD-Indian Sub-Continent of IFF; and Prashant Peres, MD-India and South Asia at Kellogg’s India, discuss the challenges and opportunities in this sector.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
