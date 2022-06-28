Commodity Champions: Key concerns for food inflation

Consecutive waves of pandemics and war have many countries opting for protectionism measures to ensure food security. The prices have come off their highs but with the war still on and the weather being a big uncertainty, the market continues to be so volatile. Upali Wickramasinghe, Director of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars and Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO at Adani Wilmar discussed the road ahead.

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Commodity Champions, focuses on why every meal is getting more expensive and why that might continue. A lack of availability has made affordability an issue — no big surprise with supply chains being rattled by intermittent lockdowns, and the ongoing conflict between world’s breadbasket, Ukraine, and one of India’s prominent oil suppliers, Russia. Consecutive waves of pandemics and the war have many countries opting for protectionist measures to ensure food security.

The prices have come off their highs but with the war still on and the weather being a big uncertainty, the market continues to be volatile. Upali Wickramasinghe, Director of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars; and Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO at Adani Wilmar, discuss the road ahead and how governments can protect themselves while maintaining prices globally.

