Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities News

    Commodity Champions: India's tea industry in focus

    videos | IST

    Commodity Champions: India's tea industry in focus

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    In a CNBV-TV18 special, Commodity Champions, Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO, Vahdam Teas and Isha Mehta, Founder of Satori Tea discussed the outlook for the tea sector and what more can be done to support the sector that employs almost 10 million people.

    India currently produces 30 percent of the world's supply of tea and nearly 80 percent of this is being consumed within the country itself. Demand for tea was higher domestically last year with a total of 1.1 billion kilograms of tea consumed within India.
    Also, the hot beverage got a healthy tag following the pandemic, which has only spurred the demand further. This demand trend promises to get stronger with the upcoming winter months.
    However, in the face of growing demand, smaller players have continued their domination that began nearly two decades ago, held by government support. This has left larger producers asking for a level-playing field.
    Also Read: FMCG makers eye better margins ahead as rural demand picks up with easing inflation
    With the global tea market estimated to grow to $229.3 billion in 2022 and exports at a high, the opportunity is only growing for all tea producers.
    In a CNBV-TV18 special, Commodity Champions, Bala Sarda, founder and CEO, of Vahdam Teas, and Isha Mehta, founder of Satori Tea discussed the outlook for the sector and what more can be done to support the sector that employs almost 10 million people.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng