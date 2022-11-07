Commodity Champions: India's tea industry in focus

In a CNBV-TV18 special, Commodity Champions, Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO, Vahdam Teas and Isha Mehta, Founder of Satori Tea discussed the outlook for the tea sector and what more can be done to support the sector that employs almost 10 million people.

India currently produces 30 percent of the world's supply of tea and nearly 80 percent of this is being consumed within the country itself. Demand for tea was higher domestically last year with a total of 1.1 billion kilograms of tea consumed within India.

Also, the hot beverage got a healthy tag following the pandemic, which has only spurred the demand further. This demand trend promises to get stronger with the upcoming winter months.

However, in the face of growing demand, smaller players have continued their domination that began nearly two decades ago, held by government support. This has left larger producers asking for a level-playing field.

With the global tea market estimated to grow to $229.3 billion in 2022 and exports at a high, the opportunity is only growing for all tea producers.

