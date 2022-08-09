    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities News

    Commodity Champions: India’s diamond business and the road ahead

    videos | IST

    Commodity Champions: India’s diamond business and the road ahead

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    In this episode of Commodity Champions, the focus is on diamonds —  be it the natural diamonds or the lab grown ones. The profitability of the industry seems to be slightly in question. The Ukraine crisis, for instance, has boosted demand for rough diamonds but supplies clearly have been on a curb.

    In this episode of Commodity Champions, the focus is on diamonds —  be it the natural diamonds or the lab grown ones. The profitability of the industry seems to be slightly in question. The Ukraine crisis, for instance, has boosted demand for rough diamonds but supplies clearly have been on a curb.
    To discuss the key economics of the industry, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke with Sachin Jain, Managing Director of De Beers India, Ashish Pethe, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), and Shashikant Shah of LGDC.
    Jain believes there is a surge in demand at the end-client level. "When you say about 10-15 percent price increase in the last few months, it necessarily hasn't been the case across but in certain pockets. A large part of the consumption where we see in India, we see a change in just moving from all small diamonds to slightly bigger ones," he said.
    He is positive about 2022 as a whole, given the price instability last year. He believes that this time around, the price is going to be slightly more stable.
    Catch the full discussion in the video.
     
    Also  Read:
    India entering a golden period and could grow at 10%, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng