Commodity Champions: India's 2020 crude imports lowest in 5 years; experts weigh in

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : April 13, 2021 08:25 PM IST

Strict lockdowns in 2020 hurt India's demand for crude oil, bringing imports down by 10 percent to the lowest levels in 5 years.

However, improving refinery margins and recovery in national demand have helped the country become the top buyer of US crude in the first quarter of this calendar year.

Furthermore, the Indian government has also asked refiners to review oil import contracts with the OPEC-plus' decision to resort to oil production cut at the behest of Saudi Arabia.

Globally, crude prices remained steady despite tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi Movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites.

So, how will this impact prices? And, what will it mean for India? To discuss this Manisha Gupta spoke to Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Asia Refinitiv.

Also watch Manisha Gupta in conversation with Paul Bartholomew of S&P Global Platts who shared his views on India's metal sector and how it can match up to its global counterparts.