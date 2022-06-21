Commodity Champions: Gold prices dip — experts discuss if it’s time to buy in

GPJEC’s Colin Shah, Chirag Sheth, the Principal Consultant of South Asia at Metals Focus, and Chirag Mehta, the Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Asset, Management discussed with the first tranche of gold sovereign bonds opening up for a subscription, is it time for you to bet on the yellow metal and what other factors are in play here.

“Gold is money, everything else is credit’” — this adage has held its ground through all kinds of market uncertainty over the years and when it comes to uncertainty, 2022 certainly has been full of it. Generally, a war along with fears of either a recession that succeeds a still ongoing pandemic bodes well for gold price gains.

However, unlike in previous years, we haven’t seen the market take cover from uncertainty in gold. Luckily the silver lining in the story of gold this year is that the support is now picking up. This comes as Street believes that the economy is stuck between inflation and a recession. A rise in global central bank and investment buying is expected to further push gold prices higher.

So, with the first tranche of gold sovereign bonds opening up for a subscription, is it time for you to bet on the yellow metal? And what other factors are in play here?

