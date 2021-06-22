Commodity Champions: Food prices on the rise; here’s what it means according to experts

VIDEOS

June 22, 2021

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in May, global food prices rose at their fastest monthly rate in a decade. This is the 12th consecutive monthly rise, putting prices at their highest level since September 2011.

The surge comes despite world cereal production is expected to hit a record high. In fact, the FAO expects inflation to worsen owing to supply uncertainties in the face of growing global demand as economies unlock. High transport and input costs are only bound to compound the issue back home.

The jump in global commodity prices has resulted in household budgets being hit hard by a sharp increase in prices of edible oil and pulses for the past few months.

Expectations of a normal monsoon for the consecutive third year does provide a silver lining in India. However, the tea industry has already shown signs of wilting, with production dropping and prices on the rise.

So, is there anything governments can do to arrest the rise in commodity prices?

To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Dev Gill, Agricultural Options Broker at Marex Spectron; Carlos Mera, Senior Commodity Analyst at Rabobank and Prabir Bhattacharjee, Secretary General of Tea Association of India.