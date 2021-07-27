Commodity Champions: Focus new digital asset class - NFTs

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : July 27, 2021 18:38:32 IST

Commodity Champions looked at the new digital asset class that has given creators and collaborators a new platform to earn returns while generating more value for their work.

India’s retail and high networth individuals (HNIs) continue to seek to diversify their portfolios. The Indians are fast warming up to cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs can technically contain anything digital including drawings, art works, tweets, animated GIFs, songs or even video games. That is where Commodity Champions is putting spotlight on today, on NFTs. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Shreyansh Singh, Gaming and NFT head at Polygon; and Toshendra Sharma, founder and CEO of NFTically; discusses this further.