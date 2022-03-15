0

Commodity Champions: Experts weigh in volatility in commodity prices

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Michael Every, Global Strategist, Rabobank, Atul Chaturvedi, the Executive Chairman at Shree Renuka Sugars and Dev Gill from Marex Spectron discussed about how long will the volatility in commodity market persist.

The Russian-Ukraine war has dominated headlines for the last two weeks forcing commodity prices to all-time highs and multi-year highs. However, things appear to be cooling off, peace negotiations by the Ukraine has kept the market optimistic for a resolution, which has certainly soften prices.
Imposition of Chinese lockdowns, following a COVID reemergence has now forced prices even lower as this could hamper the world’s largest buyer spending potential premium in the metals.
Metal prices fall; China COVID cases, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fed meet in focus
The metal space also has been sold into for the same reasons with gold and silver slipping from multi-month highs, the volatility and uncertainty has rattled the currency markets as well, which are predicting the markets quite haywire.
Michael Every, Global Strategist, Rabobank, Atul Chaturvedi, the Executive Chairman at Shree Renuka Sugars and Dev Gill from Marex Spectron discussed about how long will this volatility persist.
