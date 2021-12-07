Commodity Champions: Experts discuss the economics of sustainable energy

Climate change continues to be one of the top priorities of giant corporates, with 81 percent of organisations actively disrupting the energy transition sector, according to KPMG report.

The climate change woes have every major industry on the hunt for a perfect solution to decarbonise their businesses. However the pace of transitioning to cleaner energy has been sluggish.

Climate change continues to be one of the top priorities of giant corporates, with 81 percent of organisations actively disrupting the energy transition sector, according to KPMG report.

The report also states that 85 percent of businesses see technological disruption as an opportunity.

The lack of viable alternatives to coal, steel and cement however continue to be a restraint as the phasing out of these raw materials accelerates crudes upward price trajectory.

So what is the energy and gold mining sectors path to sustainability and are the targets achievable? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Hickin, Director of S&P Global Platts; Anish De, Global Head of Power & Utilities at KPMG India and Terry Heymann, CFO of World Gold Council.

Watch video for more.