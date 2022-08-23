    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Commodity News

    Commodity Champions: Crude price trajectory, spotlight on silver

    IST

    Commodity Champions: Crude price trajectory, spotlight on silver

    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Ole Hansen, the Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank discussed what lies ahead for the oil markets.

    The oil markets continue to see volatility as macro factors push prices either way, seemingly by the hour. The revival of the 2015 nuclear deal has been subduing prices as a revival in the deal will lead to a rise in supply.
    However, warnings of an output cut by OPEC and allies nations to control the fall sent prices higher. Despite this, a cut in Chinese demand weighs on a long-term outlook for prices.
    The world's number one oil importer continues to be plagued with a heatwave, forest fires, and political tensions with Taiwan, which ensures to keep demand lower. What lies ahead for the oil markets amidst all this turmoil? Ole Hansen, the head of the commodity strategy at Saxo Bank discussed this further.
    Also Read: Crude oil production in July falls around 3.6%
    The demand for silver in 2021 was the highest since 2015 and this is set to rise further this year according to the World Silver Survey 2022 by the silver institute. The total supply of silver globally is expected to increase by 3 percent aided by higher mine production and a rise in industrial recycling.
    The report also sees global demand for silver rising by 5 percent for 2022 due to a recovery in jewellry and silverware. Michael Dirienzo, executive director at the Silver Institute spoke more about the findings of this report and the silver outlook for 2022.
    Also Read: HDFC Mutual Fund launches Silver ETF: Key things to know about the NFO
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
