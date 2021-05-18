Commodity Champions: Copper, steel at all-time highs; aluminium, crude rally too

VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 18:07:59 IST

It's yet another week of highs in the commodities space as restrictions are being eased in many markets like China, the US and Europe.

Copper, steel and iron ore prices have hit all-time highs. Aluminium price is also rallying and hovering close to a 10 year high. Crude oil prices are at a two-year high buoyed by Europe and US markets starting to open up again after the COVID-19 cases have substantially fallen there.

The metals are shining on the back of a strong demand seen in the summer season. For copper supply concerns in Chile are supporting the prices.

Markets are also factoring in China's steps to control commodity prices but there is a strong demand on the ground which is nullifying this.

To discuss the outlook on metals, crude and gold, CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta spoke to Ed Morse, Global Head of Commodities at Citi and Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director & Secretary at The Silver Institute.