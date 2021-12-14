0

Commodity Champions: Commodity price to rise next year, says BoAML’s Francisco Blanch

By Manisha Gupta
Bank of America has given its outlook on where commodities could be heading into 2022. It expects a surge in crude prices with Brent rising to $85 a barrel. Bank of America expects precious metal prices to rise as well. The forecast for gold is $1,925 an ounce compared to its current price of around $1,780.

Industrial metals like copper, aluminium are also expected to see a rise in prices.
CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Francisco Blanch, Managing Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch to discuss the complete outlook and reason behind this commentary.
For full interview, watch accompanying video...
