Commodity Champions: Commodity price to rise next year, says BoAML’s Francisco Blanch

Bank of America has given its outlook on where commodities could be heading into 2022. It expects a surge in crude prices with Brent rising to $85 a barrel. Bank of America expects precious metal prices to rise as well. The forecast for gold is $1,925 an ounce compared to its current price of around $1,780.

Industrial metals like copper, aluminium are also expected to see a rise in prices.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Francisco Blanch, Managing Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch to discuss the complete outlook and reason behind this commentary.

