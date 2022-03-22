Commodity Champions: Citi’s Edward Morse on what’s driving commodity prices

After 2 weeks of correction, the commodity prices are on a surge. There is no sign of any potential resolution to Ukraine and Russia conflict. Russia is again staring at more sanctions perhaps coming in this week. So from crude prices to food to metals and even fertilisers availability is adding to concerns.

China as well as looking at COVID lockdowns extending up to this summer. The high crude oil prices have led to higher costs of freight and the black sea trade halt has added to worries. The markets also are reacting to the first Fed rate hike with at least five more expected this year.

So how to approach the commodity sector and will this bull run continue? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Edward Morse, Global Hd-Commodities Research at Citi.

