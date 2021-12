Commodity Corner by Manisha Gupta guides you through the most important trades in commodities, takes a first-hand look at how these markets are moving. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.

Commodity Corner by Manisha Gupta guides you through the most important trades in commodities, takes a first-hand look at how these markets are moving.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.