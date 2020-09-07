Commodities Trade: Gold goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEOS

September 07, 2020

Gold is one of the oldest investment avenues and even today enjoys the safe haven stature. The gold prices this year have hit all-time highs in 70 international currencies.

As markets are weighed down by worries about economic recovery, inflation, and currency devaluation amid the pandemic, Indian gold prices started the year with Rs 39,000 per 10 grams and went all the way to make all-time highs of Rs 56,000 per 10 grams.

Last year in India, 65 percent of the gold bought, was in the form of jewellery, however, people are now moving towards digital gold amid the pandemic.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets more details.