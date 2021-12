In this week, coal prices gained up by 3 percent. It is back above USD 160 per tonne.

In this week, coal prices gained up by 3 percent. It is back above USD 160 per tonne, but it’s important to know how the coal price range has been this year, 2021; a low of USD 73 per tonne and an all-time high of USD 269 per tonne is a kind of range that coal prices have seen.

At this point, it’s trading at USD 160 per tonne. Most of the commodities have seen this kind of volatility and high ranges in 2021.

