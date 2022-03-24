0

Commodities roundup: Brent crude oil prices rebound to above $120/barrel

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Oil and gas prices have witnessed a huge surge overnight. The crude oil prices are back above USD 120 per barrel and in this week itself, the prices are up by nearly 13 percent.

The gas prices gained 20 percent overnight, there was 35 percent of gains intraday but it closed 20 percent on the higher side. Even the European Union (EU) natural gas has spiked to 130 euro per megawatt-hour (MWh). There have been strong gains continuing in both of these sectors.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
