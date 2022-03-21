Commodities round-up: Oil resumes uptrend, prices gain after 2 weekly declines

There is so much conflict and conversation between Russia and Ukraine and there is no sign of it easing, and that is the reason the crude oil price is surging yet again.

The last two weeks have seen a weekly decline, but Russia-Ukraine conflict one and the Yemen Houthi rebels attacking 6 sites across Saudi Arabia is the second reason that the crude oil price is going up.

The third is the OPEC and allies missing production target by nearly 1 million barrels per day and the markets feel that in the fifth round of sanctions from the European Union in this week, perhaps there could be an oil embargo as well. So that's another reason a rebound is seen for the crude oil prices.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.