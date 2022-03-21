0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Commodities round-up: Oil resumes uptrend, prices gain after 2 weekly declines

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

There is so much conflict and conversation between Russia and Ukraine and there is no sign of it easing, and that is the reason the crude oil price is surging yet again.

There is so much conflict and conversation between Russia and Ukraine and there is no sign of it easing, and that is the reason the crude oil price is surging yet again.
The last two weeks have seen a weekly decline, but Russia-Ukraine conflict one and the Yemen Houthi rebels attacking 6 sites across Saudi Arabia is the second reason that the crude oil price is going up.
The third is the OPEC and allies missing production target by nearly 1 million barrels per day and the markets feel that in the fifth round of sanctions from the European Union in this week, perhaps there could be an oil embargo as well. So that's another reason a rebound is seen for the crude oil prices.
Also Read: Oil prices rise on Russia-Ukraine war, tight market
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More