Within the energy market, the natural gas prices has gained up by 4 percent overnight. There are cold weather forecasts, the natural gas wells have frozen in Texas, Mexico, North Dakota and that has been supportive. The demand from Europe and Asia continues to be at historic highs and the markets do believe that the US will continue to be the biggest LNG exporter in 2022 as well.

