Commodities round-up: Metals surge, LME hits all-time high

The metal prices have continued to surge every single day in this week so much so that the London Metal Exchange (LME) index hit an all-time high, above 4,800, and the reason being is aluminium which has been an outperformer within the sector.

Yesterday, February 10, copper and zinc were 4-month high. Steel trading at 16-week high, iron ore price is 23-week high. Strong demand is seen because of construction projects in Asia, US and China.

There are concerns on supply disruption, inventories have continued to be thin and the way the metals are looking, there is some more steam here.

