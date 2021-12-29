Commodities round-up: Metals gain as dollar softens

So a weakness in the US dollar, expectation that COVID-19 is not going to be severe and there is a supply crunch going forward is supporting many of the commodities.

Metal prices saw strong gains this week. The dollar has softened and there are expectations of policy easing in China; low inventories and most of the metals have also been supportive.

Omicron as a variant (of COVID-19) is less severe than the previous strains and that seems to be supportive.

Most of the commodities seem to be doing well because crude prices are trading at a one month high. Cotton is trading at a four week high.

So a weakness in the US dollar, expectation that COVID-19 is not going to be severe and there is a supply crunch going forward is supporting many of these commodities

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.