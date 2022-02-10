0

Commodities round-up: Metal prices firm, copper at 4-week high

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Supply disruptions, thin global inventories and China demand estimates have come on the stronger side and that’s the reason copper price is trading at a 4-week high.

Metals are holding firm. Supply disruptions, thin global inventories and China demand estimates have come on the stronger side and that’s the reason copper price is trading at a 4-week high.
However, the king of all-metal still continues to be aluminium and it is trading over a 13-year high.
Smelter closures in China and Europe, high energy prices, pollution crackdowns in China and a strong deficit that the markets are working with for this year as a second straight year are all supportive factors. Therefore, metal prices continue to hold firm.
