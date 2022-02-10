Commodities round-up: Metal prices firm, copper at 4-week high

Supply disruptions, thin global inventories and China demand estimates have come on the stronger side and that’s the reason copper price is trading at a 4-week high.

However, the king of all-metal still continues to be aluminium and it is trading over a 13-year high.

Smelter closures in China and Europe, high energy prices, pollution crackdowns in China and a strong deficit that the markets are working with for this year as a second straight year are all supportive factors. Therefore, metal prices continue to hold firm.

