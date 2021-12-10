Commodities round-up: Gold under pressure as investors await US inflation data

The US inflation data is expected later today but ahead of that US dollar strengthened and that is weighing on commodities.

Gold prices continue to trade below USD 1,780 per ounce; USD 1,800 per ounce has been resistant for some time now, but an even deeper decline is seen in silver.

It is trading at a 10-weeks low, below USD 22 per ounce and silver has hit a 10-year high at USD 30 per ounce this year. Silver is on track to post the worst yearly loss since 2014. So 2021 has not been the year for precious metals.

