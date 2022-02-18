Commodities round-up: Gold hits $1900/oz; highest since June 2021

USD 1,900 per ounce on gold and it's the highest since June 2021 that global gold price has hit.
In the Indian market, it’s trading at a 13 month high and Rs 50,400 per 10gm is where it shut shop yesterday, February 17. The markets are anticipating a further rise as the markets reopen today.
It is about the mounting tensions between the West, Russia and Ukraine; disappointing US jobless claims numbers and strong global inflation - everything is pointing towards higher gold prices, at least in the near term.
The markets believe that USD 1,920-1,950 per ounce kind of levels in gold is expected in the very near term.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.