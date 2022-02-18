Commodities round-up: Gold hits $1900/oz; highest since June 2021

USD 1,900 per ounce on gold and it's the highest since June 2021 that global gold price has hit.

USD 1,900 per ounce on gold and it's the highest since June 2021 that global gold price has hit.

In the Indian market, it’s trading at a 13 month high and Rs 50,400 per 10gm is where it shut shop yesterday, February 17. The markets are anticipating a further rise as the markets reopen today.

It is about the mounting tensions between the West, Russia and Ukraine; disappointing US jobless claims numbers and strong global inflation - everything is pointing towards higher gold prices, at least in the near term.

The markets believe that USD 1,920-1,950 per ounce kind of levels in gold is expected in the very near term.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.