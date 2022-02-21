Commodities round-up: Gold at 9-month high

There have been premium building up in various commodities because of the Russia-Ukraine situation and gold is one of them.

There have been premium building up in various commodities because of the Russia-Ukraine situation and gold is one of them.

It is trading at a 9-month high and continues to meander around the USD 1,900 per ounce mark. The prices gained for 3 weeks straight and it is up more than 5 percent this year.

Investors are monitoring the Russia-Ukraine situation, but the point also is that with the global inflation running away, one is looking at support and prices.

The markets believe that even as the US Fed increases rate hikes in the month of March, it would not be so strong and it would impact equities more than what it would do to gold. So the safe-haven buying in gold continues.

